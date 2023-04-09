And now there are four with no Scottish team involved after Glasgow Clan bowed out of the Viaplay Elite League play-offs despite a brave effort in their quarter-final double-header with newly-crowned Viaplay Elite League champions, Belfast Giants.

The Braehead men were two goals adrift after the first-leg in Northern Ireland and they came close in the second, only losing 4-3, Jeff Solow slotting with 12 minutes left to put real pressure on Belfast, but Giants held out and outshot Clan 35-24 to progress to the final four.

Giants now play Nottingham Panthers, who beat Guildford Flames, at Nottingham on Saturday at 3pm while Sheffield Steelers, who beat Manchester Storm, square-up to Cardiff Devils, who beat Coventry Blaze, at 7pm at the same venue.

PICTUE: Giants v Clan on Saturday courtesy of Viaplay Elite League and picture by Al Goold

Like this: Like Loading...