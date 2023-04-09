Midge Ure
19-23 May at Usher Hall
Following the overwhelming response to 2019’s ‘The 1980 Tour’, the legendary Midge Ure & Band Electronica are delighted to finally return to the road with the ‘Voice & Visions’ tour, celebrating 40 years since the release of Ultravox’s Rage In Eden and Quartet albums. Transporting fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesisers and great songwriting, the albums highlights will be showcased alongside landmark hits from Ure’s incredible back catalogue.
Aldous Harding + H. Hawkline / Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh / Friday 21 April
The incredible Aldous Harding returns to Scotland this month for a massive headliner in the capital in support of latest album ‘Warm Chris’. For Warm Chris, the New Zealand musician reunited with producer John Parish, continuing a professional partnership that began in 2017 and has forged pivotal bodies of work (2017’s Party and the aforementioned Designer). All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios and includes contributions from H. Hawkline (who is supporting here), Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).
The Cuban Brothers – Summerhall, Edinburgh, Fri 28 Apr / Drygate, Glasgow, Saturday 29 April
From sold-out tours, festival spots and support slots for rock royalty to crazy club nights, film roles and fashion shows, The Cuban Brothers’ unparalleled act is ingrained in pop culture. Two decades since their inception, Miguel and his suspect sidekicks are renowned the world over for their party-starting skills, risqué sketches, B-boy moves and funk-fuelled music. Everywhere from the Far East to South America, from Brisbane to Bahrain, from the Gumball rally to the F1 circuit has fallen for the Hawaiian suit-sporting crew and their outrageous, X- rated antics.
No Scots sides in Viaplay play-off semis
And now there are four with no Scottish team involved after Glasgow Clan bowed out of the Viaplay Elite League play-offs despite a brave effort in their quarter-final double-header with newly-crowned Viaplay Elite League champions, Belfast Giants. The Braehead men were two goals adrift after the first-leg in Northern Ireland and they came close in the…
Poor gating costs Monarchs at Glasgow
BSN Series: Glasgow Tigers 51-39 Edinburgh Monarchs Stellar Monarchs battled hard but failed to recover from back-to-back 5-1 race defeats and finally went down by 12, losing out on an aggregate bonus point. The Armadale combine, who won Friday’s clash at Armadale, 48-42, were only four behind after Heat 8 but Monarchs manager, Alex Harkess,…
Fans anxious to know what happens next at Hearts
Some fans expressed the view during the last few days that Robbie Neilson was bullet proof at Tynecastle. Others wanted the former player out and a message sprayed outside the club’s stadium last week bore witness to that. The axe fell only 24 hours after the club’s fifth straight defeat in the cinch Premiership, a…
Neilson parts company with Hearts after form slump
Robbie Neilson is no long Hearts manager after Tynecastle bosses made what they called an “extremely difficult decision” to part company with the 42-year-old. Five defeats in six league games proved too much for the club to take given the fans reaction to Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren which knocked Hearts out of…
Pritchard double sinks Grange in Europe
EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One: Grange 0, Cardiff & Met 2 (in Vienna) Grange fell at the final hurdle and ended second in Pool A of the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, tournament in Vienna, Austria, after being beaten 2-0 by Cardiff & Met in their final pool game. The Welsh side top the four-strong table with…
Jamieson rocket secures win double for Scots
Women’s hockey International: Scotland 6, Wales 0 (on Saturday), Scotland 3, Wales 1 (on Sunday) both at Peffermill, Edinburgh. Picture by Dave Reid at Peffermill Sarah Jamieson (pictured with the ball) scored a sensational game-winner as Scotland’s senior hockey women completed a win double over Wales at Edinburgh’s Peffermill, scoring nine goals with only one…
