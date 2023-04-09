Midge Ure

19-23 May at Usher Hall

Following the overwhelming response to 2019’s ‘The 1980 Tour’, the legendary Midge Ure & Band Electronica are delighted to finally return to the road with the ‘Voice & Visions’ tour, celebrating 40 years since the release of Ultravox’s Rage In Eden and Quartet albums. Transporting fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesisers and great songwriting, the albums highlights will be showcased alongside landmark hits from Ure’s incredible back catalogue.

https://www.usherhall.co.uk

Aldous Harding + H. Hawkline / Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh / Friday 21 April

The incredible Aldous Harding returns to Scotland this month for a massive headliner in the capital in support of latest album ‘Warm Chris’. For Warm Chris, the New Zealand musician reunited with producer John Parish, continuing a professional partnership that began in 2017 and has forged pivotal bodies of work (2017’s Party and the aforementioned Designer). All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios and includes contributions from H. Hawkline (who is supporting here), Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

https://www.assemblyroomsedinburgh.co.uk

The Cuban Brothers – Summerhall, Edinburgh, Fri 28 Apr / Drygate, Glasgow, Saturday 29 April

From sold-out tours, festival spots and support slots for rock royalty to crazy club nights, film roles and fashion shows, The Cuban Brothers’ unparalleled act is ingrained in pop culture. Two decades since their inception, Miguel and his suspect sidekicks are renowned the world over for their party-starting skills, risqué sketches, B-boy moves and funk-fuelled music. Everywhere from the Far East to South America, from Brisbane to Bahrain, from the Gumball rally to the F1 circuit has fallen for the Hawaiian suit-sporting crew and their outrageous, X- rated antics.

