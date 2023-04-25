Scotmid President, Harry Cairney, who will retire at the end of this month, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Society with a gift that will change a life.

In a nod to his dedicated service of more than 29 years, the Society has named a Guide Dog puppy after him.

Both human and canine Harry met to shake paws and celebrate Scotmid’s charity partnership with Guide Dogs.

Harry said: “I was thrilled to have our charity partner, Guide Dogs, involved in my parting gift. To play a part in the life of a service dog fills me with great pride.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Scotmid for their gift with a difference, and of course, Guide Dogs for all the vital work that they do. Puppy Harry is wonderful!”

To find out more on naming a guide dog puppy visit the website here.

L-R John Brodie (Scotmid Chief Executive), Harry, Ishbel Cairney, Kyla McVicar (Guide Dogs), Harry Cairney

