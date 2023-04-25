Scotmid President, Harry Cairney, who will retire at the end of this month, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Society with a gift that will change a life.
In a nod to his dedicated service of more than 29 years, the Society has named a Guide Dog puppy after him.
Both human and canine Harry met to shake paws and celebrate Scotmid’s charity partnership with Guide Dogs.
Harry said: “I was thrilled to have our charity partner, Guide Dogs, involved in my parting gift. To play a part in the life of a service dog fills me with great pride.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Scotmid for their gift with a difference, and of course, Guide Dogs for all the vital work that they do. Puppy Harry is wonderful!”
To find out more on naming a guide dog puppy visit the website here.
Trussell Trust reports record demand for food banks
A new report from the Trussell Trust published on Wednesday shows that there is a record level of demand for food banks in Scotland over the last twelve months. Nearly 90,000 emergency food parcels were provided for children in that period, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year. The Trussell Trust, found…
All Back to Vinyl – Jesse Malin The Fine Art of Self Destruction
Jesse Malin has re-released his classic Fine Art of Self Destruction album featuring Ryan Adams on guitar and production duties. The record’s classic New York sound influenced by cinema, particularly Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets as much as street life and rock n’ roll underground characters paints a picture of Malin’s life in Brooklyn at the…
Costorphine Community Centre transfer approved
The ownership of Costorphine community centre will be handed from the council to local residents – a decade after the former building burnt down. The ownership of an Edinburgh community centre will be handed from the council to local residents following a long campaign and a decade’s worth of effort to keep services going, after…
Council delays decision over suspending community grants to help cover Brunton Hall repairs
Councillors in East Lothian have delayed a decision on suspending grants from a £7 million community fund amid concern over the impact on local groups. East Lothian finance officers had proposed putting a hold on grants which are issued from Musselburgh Common Good Fund while it waits for the costs of work needed on one…
Celtic are first visitors to Tynecastle after split
Hearts can stall Celtic’s bid to retain the cinch Premiership if they beat The Hoops at Tynecastle on Sunday, May 7 (14.15) in their first post-split game. Steven Naismith’s men then travel to St Mirren on Saturday, May 13 (15.00) and host Aberdeen on Saturday, May 20 (15.00). Four days later the Jambos visit Ibrox…
Stoneman blow for Berwick and Monarchs at Oxford
BERWICK Bandits reserve Nathan Stoneman faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder separation in a crash at Edinburgh last Friday. Bandits have called up their National Development League (NDL) skipper Greg Blair to stand in for this Friday’s BSN Series group decider at Glasgow Tigers (7.30pm) and in their home KO…
