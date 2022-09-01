Scotmid has taken the lead and chosen Guide Dogs as its barkingly brilliant charity companion, with plans to raise £250,000 over the course of the year long partnership.

The funding will enable Guide Dogs to train three new Habilitation Specialists, as well as two Guide Dog Mobility Specialists, who will help and support hundreds more people in Scotland who are living with sight loss.

Guide Dog’s Habilitation Specialists support children and young people with a vision impairment, providing them with the skills they need to live an independent and active life and helping them reach their full potential by having a guide dog. Habilitation involves mobility, orientation and independent living skills. From supporting physical development in the early years, to navigating streets safely, preparing food, handling money and using technology as they grow older.

Funds will also be allocated to training two Guide Dog Mobility Specialists who partner life-changing guide dogs to people with sight loss. When guide dogs are partnered with a person with sight loss, the partnership boosts general mobility as well as increasing confidence and independence to go out into the community; expanding opportunities to socialise and reducing isolation.

Kyla McVicar, Business Development Manager at Guide Dogs Scotland, said: “Guide Dogs offers a range of services for adults and children affected by a vision impairment, as well as their families. We have expanded our services in recent years so that we can help thousands of people with different needs lead confident, independent and fulfilling lives.

“We are really excited to be working with Scotmid and would like to say a huge thank you for their incredible support, which will enable us to train crucial new staff members and reach even more people affected by sight loss. The new roles include guide dog mobility specialists, who train our dogs and partner them with people with sight loss and habilitation specialists, who work with children and young people to help them develop vital life-long orientation and independence skills. This means that Scotmid will make a significant and lasting difference for families affected by sight loss across the local communities it has a presence in.”

John Brodie, Chief Executive at Scotmid, said: “Our core purpose is to serve our communities and to improve people’s everyday lives, so Guide Dogs is an excellent fit for us. Over the coming year, we are looking forward to raising much needed funds and awareness of this very worthy cause. We want to play our part in supporting those who are affected by sight loss, helping them to live more independent and fuller lives.”

Colleagues, customers and members across Scotmid’s stores will take part in various fundraising and engagement activities throughout the year, including ‘Name the Puppy’ competitions, Kiltwalks and in-store activities to support the partnership.

