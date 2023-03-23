Scotmid is inviting charities in Edinburgh to become its charity partner of the year for 2023-24, working together on a programme of fundraising and support.

The convenience retailer is looking for an organisation that shares its values and passion for supporting local communities. Together, both will build a creative and fun partnership to encourage participation and fundraising from colleagues, members and customers alike.

Current charity partner, Guide Dogs, will use the donations from Scotmid to support guide dogs in training as well as recruiting and training Habilitation Specialists and Guide Dog Mobility Specialists. These Specialists play a crucial role with hundreds of children and young people (0-25 years) who have a visual impairment to help them develop a broad range of skills and live a more independent life.

Kyla McVicar, Business Development Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “We’d encourage charities to apply for this exciting opportunity to be Scotmid’s next charity partner. You’ll be joining forces with an incredible organisation who really care about making a massive difference in local communities.”

Shirley MacGillivray, Head of Membership & Community at Scotmid, said: “The charity of the year partnership provides both a fantastic platform for us to support worthwhile causes and for our charity partner to have the extended support of our colleagues, members and customers. We are seeking an ambitious charity that will make the most of this incredible opportunity and can’t wait to begin working with the cause.”

Scotmid has raised more than £1 million during its last three partnerships with CHAS, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and Scottish SPCA.

Scotmid’s Charities Team will host a live Q&A at 11am on Wednesday 29 March.

Joining information available frommembership@scotmid.co.uk. Charities can find more information on how to apply here.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, 14th April 2023.

