Scotmid is inviting charities in Edinburgh to become its charity partner of the year for 2023-24, working together on a programme of fundraising and support.
The convenience retailer is looking for an organisation that shares its values and passion for supporting local communities. Together, both will build a creative and fun partnership to encourage participation and fundraising from colleagues, members and customers alike.
Current charity partner, Guide Dogs, will use the donations from Scotmid to support guide dogs in training as well as recruiting and training Habilitation Specialists and Guide Dog Mobility Specialists. These Specialists play a crucial role with hundreds of children and young people (0-25 years) who have a visual impairment to help them develop a broad range of skills and live a more independent life.
Kyla McVicar, Business Development Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “We’d encourage charities to apply for this exciting opportunity to be Scotmid’s next charity partner. You’ll be joining forces with an incredible organisation who really care about making a massive difference in local communities.”
Shirley MacGillivray, Head of Membership & Community at Scotmid, said: “The charity of the year partnership provides both a fantastic platform for us to support worthwhile causes and for our charity partner to have the extended support of our colleagues, members and customers. We are seeking an ambitious charity that will make the most of this incredible opportunity and can’t wait to begin working with the cause.”
Scotmid has raised more than £1 million during its last three partnerships with CHAS, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and Scottish SPCA.
Scotmid’s Charities Team will host a live Q&A at 11am on Wednesday 29 March.
Joining information available frommembership@scotmid.co.uk. Charities can find more information on how to apply here.
Applications close at 5pm on Friday, 14th April 2023.
Filmhouse would need ‘restructure’ to be kept as cinema, councillor claims
The campaign continues to ensure an independent cinema remains on the site of the much-loved Edinburgh institution Edinburgh’s Filmhouse would need to undergo a “restructure” to secure a long-term future as a cinema, according to the Conservative group leader at the City Chambers, Iain Whyte. Mr Whyte told a council meeting the way the non-profit movie…
Dynamic Earth fills new fundraising role
Dynamic Earth has recruited an experienced professional for a new fundraising and marketing role which they have created. Zoe Mobey, who was until now Head of Funding and Evaluation at Edinburgh Leisure, has grown the income of that body during her seven year appointment. Now she will join the earth science engagement charity which plans…
Seven Hills Project finale – to be premiered next week
St Mary’s Music School will present the final instalment of its Seven Hills project at its Spring Concert on 29 March. The final composition is called Castle Rock. It is written by composer and Professor of Composition at the Royal Northern College of Music David Horne who is a former pupil. Professor Horne studied at…
Business awards switched to Eskmills
The Midlothian and East Lothian business awards have been switched to another venue as The Brunton is closed to public access due to a structural issue with the roof. The awards will now be in the Eskmills Venue, Stuart House, Eskmills Park, Station Road, Musselburgh EH21 7PQ on Wednesday, March 29 and the event will…
Look out for a big red box on Friday to win some Virgin Points
To mark the official opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street, Virgin Red plan a surprise for anyone in Edinburgh on Friday. Passers by will be able to get their hands on some Virgin Points, as well as enjoy a “Scottish celebration to be remembered”. everyone should keep an eye out for the giant…
Charlotte Street Partners expand with new members of staff
Charlotte Street Partners has announced some changes to its growing team which has moved to larger offices on Thistle Street to accommodate the increase in numbers. The strategic communications consultancy has hired Fraser Paterson, formerly the PR and public affairs manager for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, as a Senior Client…
