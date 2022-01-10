Edinburgh police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at the Scotmid store in Tollcross.

At around 10.45pm on Thursday, 6 January 2022, a 24-year-old man was walking on Spey Street, having finished his shift at the Scotmid store in Leven Street at 10pm.

He was then approached by two men who forced him into a blue Volkswagen Tiguan car and drove him back to the store, where they threatened him and made him open the premises.

The suspects then stole a four-figure sum of cash from the store and drove off at around 11.25pm.

Officers investigating the incident found the Tiguan, which was bearing registration number SF08 WPU, alight within Lochend Park, next to the basketball court.

It has been established that the vehicle was stolen from a break-in at the Maybury Car Sales in Turnhouse Road on 12 December 2021.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait from Edinburgh Division CID, said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and that those responsible had been following the victim prior to approaching him and forcing him to allow them entry to his place of work.

“While this was a very frightening experience for him, thankfully he was uninjured and we are now pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspects.

“If you recognise their description, or believe you have seen the Volkswagen Tiguan, either in the hours surrounding this incident, or in the last few weeks, then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information is also asked to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 and quote incident number 3131 of 6 January 2022. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...