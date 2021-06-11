There is a new look at the Leven Street Scotmid and to celebrate the store has made a donation of £500 to the King’s Theatre “name a step” campaign. This is part of the work which will be needed to make the theatre accessible to all.

The company is looking for any other local good causes or charities which would benefit from Scotmid’s support. If that is you then contact Kirsty Connell at kirstyconnell@scotmid.co.uk.

Lucille Bluefield, Interim Head of Development, Capital Theatres. said: “We’re thrilled that Scotmid has chosen to support the capital redevelopment of the King’s Theatre by ‘naming a step’. Their donation will help transform the King’s for generations to come by making the building fully accessible and improving facilities for audiences and performers. As our near neighbours, we’re delighted that Scotmid is relaunching its food to go offer and Capital Theatres staff, audiences and visiting performers will no doubt be keen to sample ‘The Kitchen’. We look forward to developing our relationship with Scotmid further.”

Kirsty Connell, Scotmid Communities Manager, said: “As a co-operative based in the heart of the communities we serve, we are looking to continue our efforts to support local good causes and charities and would be delighted to hear from organisations who need some help in making a valuable difference.”

The new ⁦@Scotmid⁩ on Leven St is looking pretty tasty….this was Scotland’s first supermarket pic.twitter.com/MELxcbMzNc — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) June 11, 2021

The store at Leven Street was Scotland’s first supermarket in 1959 – the centenary of the St Cuthbert’s Cooperative Society being established just round the corner. Those with long memories remember the Coop stables on Grove Street. Now the newly renovated shop has introduced new food and drink concepts with produce from local suppliers such as the Kilted Donut from Leith and Artisan Cheesecake who are based in Livingston.

We received some examples of these tasty products earlier in the week from Scotmid, with gorgeous donuts and cheesecake to try along with a tasty focaccia sandwich – and a new reusable shopping bag.

PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

There is a refill counter for dried goods and a walk-in chilled wine and beer cellar.

The Kitchen Island has ready-made hot and cold food for you to choose from with a range that will change during the day with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Scott Graham, Store Manager at Leven Street said: “The official opening of our new look store marks the end of a journey that began before the first lockdown. We are thrilled to bring an extended offering and brand new products to our customers. The feedback we’ve had has been overwhelmingly positive!”

The treats from Kilted Donut were very welcome PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...