Hibs’ striker Kevin Nisbet has welcomed the decision that the Scotland players will continue to ‘stand against racism’ rather than take the knee prior to kick-off during Euro 2020 matches.

The Scottish FA previously issued the news in a statement from skipper Andy Robertson who said: “Prior to our World Cup qualifiers in March, we spoke as a group and felt that taking a stand was the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society.”

PHOTO Alan Rennie

Group opponents England will continue to ‘take the knee’ despite having been booed by their own supporters in rep-tournament friendlies.

Speaking at the squad training camp at Rockliffe Hall, near Darlington, adjacent to Middlesbrough’s training facilities, Nisbet said: “I think the camp came out today and said we are going to take a stand. I do it at club level at Hibs and I think it’s just about everyone coming together in our community about stamping out racism.”

Nisbet also praised the actions of Robertson for providing each player with a welcome pack of a big box including Irn Bru, electrical goods, video games and shortbread.

He continued: “He’s a great guy, a great captain and the one to take us forward. That’s credit to Robbo. I think it was a great touch from him. Everyone was very appreciative.

“He has obviously gone out his own way to do that. When you have got a skipper that does that then 100% you back them.

“Coming to facilities like this and the skipper giving us gifts makes you realise that you are in a major tournament and we’re all really excited.

Scotland begin their group stage campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday, before facing England at Wembley next Friday then Croatia back at the national stadium.

