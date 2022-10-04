PoppyScotland have received a donation of £15,000 from Scotmid Cooperative to help them bring the gardens at New Haig House to life for veterans and visitors.

Poppyscotland will commission a veteran who is skilled in carpentry to make a Scotmid Reflection Bench for them all crafted from native timber. This will give visitors somewhere to sit and reflect on the charity’s Exhibition Gallery featuring discussion of the work around the armed forces. And in addition the money will pay for a Scotmid Volunteer Shelter which will be put up in Princes Street Gardens at the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance.

John Brodie, Chief Executive of Scotmid, said: “We’re honoured to support Poppyscotland and its refurbishment project at New Haig House in Edinburgh. We hope that the new additions will create a beautiful space for veterans and visitors, and we can’t wait to come back and see it all once the refurbishment has been completed!”

Austin Hardie, Director at Poppyscotland said: “We believe those who serve or have served our country, deserve support to live life fully and without disadvantage, after their time in the Armed Forces. New Haig House gardens offer a peaceful and reflective space. We’re extremely grateful for Scotmid’s generous grant for the project and look forward to its completion.”

(left to right): Gordon Michie (Head of Fundraising and Learning at Poppyscotland), Austin Hardie (Director of Poppyscotland), John Brodie (Chief Executive of Scotmid), Harry Cairney (Scotmid President) & Kerry Crichton (Deputy Head of Learning and Outreach at Poppyscotland)

Like this: Like Loading...