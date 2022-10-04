The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, was at the centre of events in the capital after Her Majesty The Queen died.

The Lord Provost conducted the Ceremony of the Keys with Her late Majesty in the summer when she visited Edinburgh for Royal Week, in one of his first encounters with The Royal Family since his appointment in May.

He then performed the very first Ceremony of the Keys with King Charles III when he arrived in Edinburgh ahead of Her Majesty lying in rest at St Giles Cathedral, all made necessary as Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland.

Here he writes to express his own thank you to everyone in the city.

Dear Edinburgh,

As the dust settles on what has been a remarkable period in the country, I’ve been reflecting with immense pride on our city’s contribution and wanted to write this open letter to give thanks to the people of Edinburgh.

During this significant and historic time, Edinburgh demonstrated our appreciation, admiration and respect for The Queen who loved Scotland and its capital city. We also welcomed, warmly, a grieving Royal Family, mourners who travelled from afar, including many veterans and members of the armed forces, as well the world’s media who descended as Edinburgh was arguably the focus of the world for a couple of days.

It is of course thanks to the monumental efforts of all those involved that we all were able to say a heartfelt farewell to Her Majesty. This has been the result of a very detailed and successful planning operation that has been delivered well by a community of partners and is a true example of the power of coming together in difficult circumstances.

Whilst Edinburgh is no stranger to welcoming thousands of people throughout the year, especially in August and over the festive period, I’m sure you’ll agree this was on a unique scale that hadn’t been seen before. It was a hugely significant project, involving an unparalleled level of planning to ensure the comfort and safety of everyone in the huge crowds. I can’t thank enough the city partners who planned, coordinated and implemented this in Edinburgh but I too wish to thank the people of Edinburgh. These were unprecedented times and involved much disruption to early September in the Capital – but all I have heard has been positive about the warm and welcoming response from citizens. For most of us HM The Queen reigned for our entire lives and for many this has been an unsettling time. To hear the tributes from far and wide to our contribution, and also the experiences people had here, is heart-warming and reaffirming of the Edinburgh I know. And if the world didn’t know before, they do now.

Of course, for some, this was a huge disruption to daily life, but whatever our beliefs or views I feel the overall feeling was one of respect and I’d like to thank you for that. In my role as Lord Provost I get to represent this wonderful city and I’ve never been more proud and I assure you it’s not something I take for granted.

I had the honour of representing the city at the ceremonial events that have taken place at home and to then attend Her Majesty’s funeral in London and it was truly a privilege that I will never forget nor will the world. We’re honoured to have played such an important role in this moment, and Edinburgh is now associated with those incredible scenes.

Thank you all for your help in showing the world the very best of Edinburgh.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

