In one of his first outings as Lord Provost wearing a hard hat, Cllr Robert Aldridge has attended the topping out ceremony at the Usher Building at Edinburgh Bioquarter.

He met with representatives of University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh BioQuarter and the principal contractor McLaughlin and Harvey to celebrate a key moment in the development of the building which is due to open in 2024.

The Usher Institute is part of the Data-Driven Innovation initiative and is supported by £48.5million from the UK Government and £0.7million from the Scottish Government through the £1.4 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal – a 15 year investment programme jointly funded by both governments and regional partners. When it opens it will be a base for more than 900 researchers and those working in the delivery of health and social care, using data driven solutions and collaboration to improve the work.

L-R Lord Provost, Aziz Sheikh, and Jonathan Seckl

The Lord Provost said: “It’s fantastic that the next milestone has been reached on what will be a world class research and teaching facility in the region. The Usher Institute was and continues to be central to Scotland’s understanding of, and response to, Covid-19.

“The importance of using data science to improve and save lives has never been more obvious and I very much look forward to the work that will be undertaken in the finished Usher building. The Usher Institute enhances Scotland’s world-leading health data assets and is central to our future ambitions for developing an international network of healthcare innovation at Edinburgh BioQuarter to understand and advance global health.”

Professor Sir Aziz Sheikh, Director, Usher Institute said: “Collaboration is at the core of our data-driven vision for the new building, bringing together outstanding academic and clinical expertise within the Usher Institute, alongside companies and health and social care providers. Working together, we hope to find solutions to some of the biggest health challenges facing our country, delivering better health and care for those in the region and across Scotland.”

Anna Stamp, Interim Programme Director, Edinburgh BioQuarter said: “The Usher Institute will deliver unrivalled health and social care data opportunities, and is designed to reflect the collaborative nature of the institute and our community of world-leading health and life sciences innovators.

“This groundbreaking development will support the wider ambitions to make Edinburgh the data capital of Europe, and supports our vision to create a Health Innovation District that will ensure Edinburgh is a leading global destination for pioneering health innovation and enterprise. Delivering many benefits for people and patients, locally, nationally and internationally.”

L-R Aziz Sheikh, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, and Jonathan Seckl

