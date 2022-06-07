Two members of staff from luxury store Louis Vuitton in Multrees Walk helped out at the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland store in Davidson’s Mains by dressing the shop’s window with items which they picked out from stock. Showing their expertise in retailing, some of these items sold before the end of the day.

The two assistants, Claire Kelly, Senior Client Adviser at Louis Vuitton and Lesley Forbes, Client Adviser, learned how the charity shop processes and prices the donations and offered their help in creating the window displays. The brand encourages their staff through their Skills Sponsorship Programme to volunteer and support local causes.

Claire Kelly at the Davidson’s Mains store

Brian Smith, Shop Manager at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s store, said: “It was brilliant having Claire and Lesley volunteering with us in the store. They were a huge help and the shop really benefited from their expertise and enthusiasm – it was a joy to work with them.

“They created two fantastic window displays featuring bright, dressy clothing and many of the items they included had sold before the end of the day.

“They shared their expertise on seasonality, trends and the use of themes which was really helpful for our shop team going forward when planning displays and highlighting products in store.

“Every purchase made in our store helps people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to do more than survive and really live. It was great to have Claire and Lesley’s support to increase sales and help more people in our community.”

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s boutiques pride themselves on giving customers a truly unique shopping experience with their quirky interiors but more importantly their selection of high-quality, pre-loved clothes and accessories at great prices.

Funds raised through the charity’s shops are vital in helping fund their essential services across Scotland which support people with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full.

Claire Kelly, Laura Scotland and Lesley Forbes outside the charity shop in Davidson’s Mains

Lesley Forbes checking out the window display

Like this: Like Loading...