A local housebuilder has hosted a site safety discussion at Frogston Primary School to remind children and young people of the dangers of its nearby building sites at Heritage Grange in Edinburgh.

Barratt Developments PLC, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, held a site safety session during a school assembly taking the pupils through the dangers of construction sites, how to stay safe near them, the developments themselves and site worker safety.

Lorraine Lawrie, Head Teacher at Frogston Primary School said: “Pupils at Frogston Primary School had a great time during their visit from Stewart at Barratt Developments.

“They enjoyed the site safety presentation, which was both fun and interactive but also emphasised the importance of being safe near building sites. A highlight for the children was dressing up in Barratt’s PPE equipment.

“This was a great educational experience to have ahead of the summer holidays.”

Stewart Ponton, Safety, Health and Environment Operations Manager for Barratt Developments PLC said: “Our site managers are very aware of the attractiveness of construction sites to children. While they might look like fun obstacle courses or play parks, the fact of the matter is that they are extremely dangerous.

“It is our duty of care to the people of Edinburgh, among the many other communities in which we operate, to provide local schools like Frogston Primary School with the proper information on how the pupils can stay safe.”

