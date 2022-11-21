The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound were switched on this afternoon.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge led a procession from the City Chambers, including Council Leader Cammy Day and Education Convener, Cllr Joan Griffiths, accompanied by Natalia Antonia Golis (Deputy County Convener, Vestland County Council) and Gordon Rutter from Edinburgh Candlemakers.

The Lord Provost said: “For over 30 years now, the city has enjoyed the wonderful gift of a tree from Vestland County Council in thanks for support Scotland gave to Norway during World War II. It is truly a wonderful symbol of this special bond of friendship between Norway and Scotland,

and I am delighted we are able to mark the start of the city’s festive period together this year in person.

Thank you, Deputy County Convenor of Vestland and the citizens of Vestland, for your continuing generosity and friendship over so many years. Thanks must also go to all those at Bernard Hunter Cranes for assisting the city once again with the installation of this wonderful tree on the Mound.”

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Pic Greg Macvean 21/11/2022 Edinburgh Council The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound are switched on following a procession from the City Chambers led by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Like this: Like Loading...