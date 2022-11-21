The lights on the Christmas tree on The Mound were switched on this afternoon.
The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge led a procession from the City Chambers, including Council Leader Cammy Day and Education Convener, Cllr Joan Griffiths, accompanied by Natalia Antonia Golis (Deputy County Convener, Vestland County Council) and Gordon Rutter from Edinburgh Candlemakers.
The Lord Provost said: “For over 30 years now, the city has enjoyed the wonderful gift of a tree from Vestland County Council in thanks for support Scotland gave to Norway during World War II. It is truly a wonderful symbol of this special bond of friendship between Norway and Scotland,
and I am delighted we are able to mark the start of the city’s festive period together this year in person.
Thank you, Deputy County Convenor of Vestland and the citizens of Vestland, for your continuing generosity and friendship over so many years. Thanks must also go to all those at Bernard Hunter Cranes for assisting the city once again with the installation of this wonderful tree on the Mound.”
Letter to the Editor – Drug deaths in Edinburgh
From Douglas McBean Dear Madam I was delighted to read in Friday’s Edinburgh Reporter that the SNP (not a natural bedfellow for me by any stretch of the imagination) will be calling at Thursday’s City of Edinburgh Council meeting for the removal of two Conservative councillors (one in the Leith Ward no less, a proud area of…
Council’s Education Convener hits back at government minister over Gaelic school
Edinburgh’s education chief has hit back a Scottish Government minister who called on the council to make ‘progress’ on finding a location for the city’s new Gaelic secondary school. Plans to build a city centre high school where pupils and teachers primarily speak Scotland’s native tongue were mooted in the SNP’s manifesto, but have stalled…
JCI Edinburgh launches new student development programme
JCI Edinburgh has today announced the launch of its flagship Student Ambassador Programme. In partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, the Programme aims to give students unique access to personal, professional and leadership development opportunities. The four inaugural Student Ambassadors were inducted today by the 2022 President, Emma Reid, and the JCI Edinburgh…
Students for Yes public meeting to be held next week
Leading politicians and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch will make the case for independence at a meeting to be held at the University of Edinburgh on 1 December 2022. The intention is to energise students by setting out why independence is essential for Scotland’s future. The meeting will also discuss ways that a referendum can be won.…
Campervan firm win accreditation for third year running
Scottish company remains first automotive business in UK to achieve ethical tax conduct status. A firm which specialises in converting camper vans has received a qualification recognising this status for the third year running. Jerba Campervans remains the only automotive business to have been awarded the esteemed Fair Tax Mark accreditation – continuing to pave…
Grange boss salutes his table-topping squad
Martin Shepherdson, team manager of high-flying Grange, looked back on the first half of the men’s Premiership hockey programme and said: “We can’t complain.” The Edinburgh club top the 12-strong table, one point clear of last season’s Grand Slam champions, Western, and progressed into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Capital…
