The charity, Veterans Housing Scotland, celebrated its 106th Anniversary with a reception in the City Chambers.

The charity was established during the First World War to provide homes for heroes returning from the War with disabling and life-changing injuries. Since that time thousands of veterans have been helped and it has grown to boast a portfolio of almost 700 homes across Scotland. Veterans Housing Scotland is honoured to have Her Majesty The Queen as Patron.

The reception was hosted by the Rt Hon Lord Provost and Veterans Champion, Cllr Frank Ross alongside VHS Chairman, Group Captain Bob Kemp, CBE, QVRM, AE, DL. Guests included Lord Provosts and Provosts from all over Scotland alongside military representatives, local authority veterans’ champions and charity partners.

As part of the event, VHS Tenant Sam McGeachie was presented with her HM Forces Veteran’s badge by Scottish Veterans Commissioner, Colonel Charlie Wallace. Sam was recently medically discharged from the Army.

Sam McGeachie

The Rt Hon Lord Provost and Veterans Champion, Frank Ross (third from left in front row) along with other Provosts and Lord Provosts at the reception at the City Chambers

