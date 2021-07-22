The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, has wished all those born or based in Edinburgh the very best for the Tokyo Olympic games which open tomorrow, 23 July 2021.

Team Edinburgh includes rowers Katherine Douglas, Harry Leask, Polly Swan, Karen Bennett and Lucy Hope as well as Bradley Forbes-Cryans going for gold in the canoe slalom.

In the pool divers Grace Reid and James Heatly will take part in the games, as well as swimmers, Lucy Hope and Cassie Wild. Ross McCann will compete in the GB Rugby Sevens team, while Sarah Addlington will be throwing her weight about for Team GB in judo. On the athletics field, Joshua Kerr will compete in the 1500m and shooting star Seonaid McIntosh will be gunning for a gold medal this weekend.

Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh The Rt Hon Frank Ross PHOTO ©2017 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Lord Provost said: “As Lord Provost and on behalf of the people of Edinburgh, I would like to congratulate all the athletes on their selection to represent Team GB at the forthcoming Olympic Games. They are fantastic ambassadors for the City.

“In taking part in the Games they are representing extraordinary dedication and determination in their sports and are an inspiration for sporting fans throughout the Capital. Edinburgh has impressive representation with athletes born, based or training and studying in the capital and I’m sure residents will join me in cheering them on as they go for gold. I wish you all the very best for Tokyo 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...