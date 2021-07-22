He took a little time off in 2020 to take part in a car accident, and a lockdown, but now he’s back at the Edinburgh Fringe with hundreds of jokes like these:

“I’ve never had a best friend. Even my dog wants to see how things go.”

“My parents wanted two kids, and in-between those they had me.”

“My girlfriend’s a lawyer and my sister’s a police officer. I won’t talk to her without my girlfriend present.”

Performing between New York and London for the past few years, this English Comedian of The Year Finalist, has earned notoriety from his peers and audiences alike. He made his U.S. television debut on FOX’s Showtime at The Apollo and soon followed that up with a finalist winning run on Season 8 of NBC Comcast’s knockout television show, Trial By Laughter.

SHOW: Will Mars: My Life’s A Joke!

DATES: 7-29 August (not 23-24)

TIME: 1:30pm (1hr)

VENUE: The Counting House (Ballroom)