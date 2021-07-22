This summer at The Balmoral they are putting on entertainment during August and September.

In August the hotel will host comedian Fred MacAulay & Friends in partnership with Innis & Gunn. So not only are you assured a laugh but also a pint to go with it.

Fred MacAulay & Friends at The Balmoral

Thursday 12 August, 9.00pm

In the first of two comedy events at The Balmoral, comedy veteran Fred MacAulay will be joined by popular stand-up comedians Ray Bradshaw, Jay Lafferty and Sanjeev Kholi for a night of comedy and conversation in the spacious surroundings of the Sir Walter Scott Suite.

Tickets are £35 per person, including a selection of Innis & Gunn’s beer and lager favourites.

Thursday 26 August, 9.00pm

Fred will return to The Balmoral for his second show of the season with comedy and conversation with Des McLean, Susie McCabe and Jo Caulfield; an evening of laughter, conversation and craft beer awaits.

Tickets are £35 per person, including a selection of Innis & Gunn’s beer and lager favourites.

Palm Court Live Music Session – Georgia Cecile

Thursday 19 August, 7.30pm

In The Balmoral’s first live music session of the season, guests can enjoy the mesmerising and undulating vocals of Georgia Cecile. The UK jazz singer will entertain with her soulful tone and unparalleled vocals, guests will escape the city streets for an evening of soulful jazz, flowing champagne and indulgent dishes in a serene and stylish setting. Tickets are £35 per person including a glass of champagne on arrival.

Bar Prince Live Music Session – Georgia Cecile

Thursday 9 September, 7.30pm

Georgia returns to The Balmoral for a live music session in the buzzy surroundings of Bar Prince. Enjoy soulful sounds with one of the bar’s classic or bespoke cocktails in hand and a delightfully decadent selection of dishes on offer. Georgia Cecile is at the helm of an exciting new wave of female jazz talents and was tipped as one to watch by BBC Introducing and Jazzwise magazine. She was nominated for Jazz FM’s vocalist of the year in 2020 and crowned ‘Best Vocalist’ at the Scottish Jazz awards 2019.

Bar Prince Live Music Session – Kitty LaRoar

Thursday 16 September, 7.30pm

Leaving the bustle of Princes Street behind and stepping through the doors of Bar Prince, an evening of cocktails, decadent dishes and live jazz music from the glamorous Kitty LaRoar awaits. The Balmoral invites guests to unwind in the relaxed surroundings of Bar Prince and enjoy the show. Kitty LaRoar is an established and unique talent in the jazz scene, singing while standing at her custom drum kit. Kitty met her long time collaborator, jazz pianist Nick Shankland in Soho London in 2004 and they immediately embarked together on a career in cabaret before focusing exclusively on jazz.

All events are subject to Scottish Government guidance and restrictions at time of event.

Tables can be booked in groups of 2, 4 or 6. Discover The Balmoral’s full programme of Summer of Love experiences and book tickets here

