Lennon (14) and Holly (8) were among the first families to enjoy the amazing array of pancakes on offer at Stack & Still as it opened its flagship branch in Edinburgh today. The menu at Stack & Still, which sits in what used to be Jamie’s Italian within The Assembly Rooms, offers potentially 12 million different combinations of pancakes. PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Stack & Still offer a choice of five types of pancake stacks – buttermilk, buckwheat, protein, gluten-free, and low-fat. Customers can then build their own creations from a huge range of savoury and sweet toppings, which include everything from classics such as bacon and smoked salmon, to more creative toppings such as beetroot and cumin falafel and 10-hour shredded BBQ brisket.

A new restaurant has taken the space behind @ARedinburgh From today you can try the pancake entirely made for you with the topping of your choice at @stackandstill on George Street pic.twitter.com/3txBD0yNAN — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) July 22, 2021

The restaurant also uses the bar space at the rear as ‘Insomnia’, an espresso martini bar serving 50 types of espresso martinis, which will open from Friday 20 August 2021.

Esme Hutchison of Stack and Still was on hand to bring pancakes and other treats from the menu for Lennon and Holly to try.

https://www.stackandstill.co.uk

