In the run up to Her Majesty The Queen reigning for 70 years next year a tree was planted in the garden of Clovenstone Primary School this morning.

The school is one of 70 all over the UK chosen to receive a Celebration tree from the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) scheme, and the only one in Edinburgh. The children had prepared very well for the short ceremony, with poetry, song and beautifully decorated autumn-themed hats.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost attended a short ceremony at Clovenstone Primary School when a tree was planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project marking HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

The headteacher Steven Jamieson introduced the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Cllr Frank Ross who is also Lord Lieutenant, to the pupils at the spot prepared for the two-year-old Sorbus Sheerwater seedling to be planted.

The Lord Provost said: “Across the whole UK there are only 70 schools selected to have a Celebration tree planted and Clovenstone Primary are the school for the capital city. We have had a tremendous day here today. The young people from P2 to P7 have joined in. They have read poems, sang a song, a couple of them even helped me to plant the tree. P2 class have really gone above and beyond. They were all wearing crowns with leaves attached to them. It was like having a little mini forest standing in front of me. They have all engaged with this project.”

The Rt Hon Lord Provost attended a short ceremony at Clovenstone Primary School when a tree was planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project marking HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee He is pictured. here with P2 pupils Maddison (6), Faith (5) and Evan (6)PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Rt Hon Lord Provost attended a short ceremony at Clovenstone Primary School when a tree was planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project marking HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee He is joined here by Cllr Sue Webber who represents the Pentland Hills Ward PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Rt Hon Lord Provost attended a short ceremony at Clovenstone Primary School when a tree was planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project marking HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

All over the UK people and organisations are being asked to plant a tree between October and March to create a network of trees for the jubilee in honour of Her Majesty and the long service she has given to the nation. Tree planting will begin again next October and the hope is that the trees will benefit future generations. The Clovenstone tree will be pinned on the QGC map of all trees planted during this initiative.

Her Majesty and HRH The Duke of Rothesay planted the first tree at Windsor and also planted another at Balmoral on 2 October 2021 with pupils of Crathie Primary School launching the QGC’s education programme which seeks to inspire young people as the future custodians of the UK’s green spaces, forests and woodlands.

This initiative will highlight the educational aspects of trees and the significance of giving young people access to nature, encouraging wider engagement with the QGC across the school curriculum.

The QGC encourages everyone to plant trees as a simple, natural solution to climate change,

Cool Earth is hosting the Queen’s Green Canopy to help in the protection of the local environment in the face of the climate emergency.

