A new version of the directory for disabled people living in Midlothian – the ninth edition – has been published.

A group of disabled people at the organisation Forward Mid have produced the directory to ensure that disabled people have the information they need to live well. The group recognises that without reliable up to date information it is easy for disabled people to become isolated and they intend that disabled people are always treated with dignity and respect as full and active, equal citizens.

The directory is full of empowering information signposting organisations which can give people the support they need.

Copies of the Directory are available from Midlothian Voluntary Action 4/6 White Hart Street, Dalkeith, local libraries in Dalkeith, Newtongrange, Danderhall, Gorebridge, Penicuik and Loanhead.

It is available below and it can also be downloaded for free at this link.

Colin Beattie MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh said: “It is so important that people living with disabilities in Midlothian are able to access the support and services they need and this directory is a huge help in doing this. I would like to thank everyone who spent time putting together and maintaining this vital resource.”



Jeremy Balfour Lothian MSP said: “This Directory is a superb resource for disabled individuals and the Third Sector. It’s a one stop guide that covers the whole of Midlothian, with accurate and reliable information.”

