Scotland’s Transport Minister, Graeme Dey, began a campaign – Get Ready Glasgow on Wednesday to provide details of where to get the most up to date travel information and advice.

The intention is that everyone can prepare and plan ahead for any journeys in the run up to and during the two-week UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

The Duke of Wellington is the voice of the campaign and the statue which is regularly photographed with a traffic cone on the top will feature in adverts on radio, TV and social media as well as billboards and newsletters.

Road closures in Glasgow will start from 23 October 2021. Get Ready Glasgow will be the go to website with all the up to date information on how to get around.

The website provides details on alternative routes, local road closure dates and where local access will be maintained. It also includes maps highlighting where and when impacts are most likely to help give the public, businesses, delegates and visitors a clearer idea of what to expect on certain days.

Today’s campaign launch follows many months of travel planning and preparations which are now entering an advanced and crucial phase. As well as providing information on how to plan ahead for COP26, details of a range of engagement sessions being held over the coming weeks will be advertised for businesses and communities to attend.

(from left to right): David Wilson, of SPT, Transport Minister Graeme Dey, and Duncan Cameron, of First Bus, launch the COP26 public awareness campaign Photo – Chris Watt www.chriswatt.com

Mr Dey said: “As a huge coup for Glasgow and, indeed, Scotland, COP26 is widely anticipated to be a once-in-a-lifetime global event and one like no other the city has hosted. The scale of the event is unprecedented on so many levels which is why it is vital that people are equipped with the latest information to help organise travel plans in advance and, where necessary, make alternative arrangements.

“The most up-to-date information including a detailed travel plan, maps, road closures and dates for community and business engagement sessions is readily available. I would again urge commuters, businesses and the public to take some time to familiarise themselves with the plans so that we can all work together to help deliver a successful event while keeping Glasgow and the Central Belt moving. I am especially grateful to businesses and the public for engaging with this campaign and playing their part in such a momentous event.”

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and First Bus are providing a fleet of electric buses for conference delegates.

SPT Chair of Operations Committee Councillor, David Wilson, said: “SPT is, once again, proud to play its part assisting with the transport organisation across Glasgow while the city hosts yet another major international event. While some disruption to travel is inevitable with an event of this scale, planning ahead is essential.

“We are working to ensure both local people and our international visitors can move around the city. Working with First Bus Scotland to deliver the official COP26 Zero Emission shuttle service on behalf of the UK and Scottish Governments ensures delegates will get to the event by sustainable public transport and we hope deliver a Glasgow climate agreement we can all be proud of.”

Duncan Cameron, Interim Managing Director for First Bus Scotland: said: “First Bus Scotland is delighted to have been chosen to operate the official COP26 shuttle service and will be working closely with SPT, Transport Scotland and the Cabinet Office to ensure a smooth and efficient service can be delivered for all delegates attending the event.

“It has been a long time in the planning, and it is exciting to now be in the build up to the event officially. It is vitally important that everyone takes the time to familiarise themselves with all diversions and transport plans in order to keep Glasgow moving and deliver an event that the whole world will be proud to be a part of.”

Get Ready Glasgow is managed by Glasgow City Council and is working on the experiences from the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and the European Championships in 2018.

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken, said: “Glasgow has an unrivalled record when it comes to hosting major international events. The expertise that we have developed with our partners, taken with the city’s extensive conference and hotel infrastructure, made Glasgow the logical choice for COP26.

“This global summit is one of the biggest diplomatic events that the UK has seen. It is no exaggeration to say that it is also one of the most important in human history if we are to get runaway climate change under control.

“With more than 140 world leaders expected to attend, security will be tight and the arrangements will affect local businesses and residents as well as those who do business in the city, travel for work or are visiting. The key to lessening that disruption is to inform people well in advance about where there are planned road closures and likely congestion and what the alternative routes are. We’re also encouraging people to leave the car at home and use public transport for their journeys or walk or cycle instead.”

Transport Minister Graeme Dey Photo – Chris Watt www.chriswatt.com

