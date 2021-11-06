Organised by Edinburgh Critical Mass, Pedal on Parliament and others, the ride which began at 8am from Middle Meadow Walk is part of a national ‘Pedal on COP26’ initiative.
Several rides have been organised from all over the UK to rendezvous in Glasgow for a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.
Under the banner ‘This machine fights climate change’ the cyclists – including disabled riders – will join thousands of others at a rally in Glasgow Green.
We just have one question – who is in the panda suit?
