Organised by Edinburgh Critical Mass, Pedal on Parliament and others, the ride which began at 8am from Middle Meadow Walk is part of a national ‘Pedal on COP26’ initiative.

Several rides have been organised from all over the UK to rendezvous in Glasgow for a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.



Under the banner ‘This machine fights climate change’ the cyclists – including disabled riders – will join thousands of others at a rally in Glasgow Green.

We just have one question – who is in the panda suit?

Becky and her Velomobile. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Dave from Laid Back Bikes Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Who is in the panda suit? Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Anna(3), Morgan, Cai(5) and Susie at the Pedal on Cop. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Katie (20) and Maria (20) at the Pedal on Cop. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Elizabeth (37), James(8), Lottie (4) and Mike (37) at the Pedal on COP. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com 1

