Bonnyrigg Rose (www.bonnyriggrosefc.co.uk) have appealed for volunteers to help at home fixtures and anybody interested receives free admission in return for making sure that people get into the ground safely.

Sean McGill, a media officer for Rose, said that promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has brought about the appeal and stressed that volunteers are the lifeblood of the club.

His statement added: “The club is looking for more gate attendees to make sure supporters get into New Dundas Park promptly and safely. Other duties include assisting with the 50/50 draw tickets and distributing programmes.

“Full training is available if required and volunteers are granted free access to our games at Bonnyrigg.”

Rose are in the Second Division of the cinch-sponsored league and the statement added: “Without volunteers the club simply could not operate and any help is greatly appreciated by everybody at Bonnyrigg Rose.”

