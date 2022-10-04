With the prospect of dark nights ahead cyclists who need to maintain fitness levels might be interested in indoor cycling.

The Bike Coop has organised a demo of the Garmin x Tacx Experience at their Alvanley Terrace shop on 17 October.

Join the Garmin UK team and Edinburgh Bike Coop team for a fun, interactive evening including:

3 Neo 2T Tacx Trainer & Garmin demo stations

Custom saddle fitting sessions

Bike mechanic demos and Q&A sessions

Challenge and raffle prizes

Bike nutrition station

Snacks & drinks

Goodie bags

Expert advice on all things Tacx, Garmin, bikes, and more.

F﻿ree entry but ticket required.

Get your free ticket below.

