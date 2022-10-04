With the prospect of dark nights ahead cyclists who need to maintain fitness levels might be interested in indoor cycling.
The Bike Coop has organised a demo of the Garmin x Tacx Experience at their Alvanley Terrace shop on 17 October.
Join the Garmin UK team and Edinburgh Bike Coop team for a fun, interactive evening including:
- 3 Neo 2T Tacx Trainer & Garmin demo stations
- Custom saddle fitting sessions
- Bike mechanic demos and Q&A sessions
- Challenge and raffle prizes
- Bike nutrition station
- Snacks & drinks
- Goodie bags
- Expert advice on all things Tacx, Garmin, bikes, and more.
Free entry but ticket required.
Get your free ticket below.