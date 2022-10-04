With the prospect of dark nights ahead cyclists who need to maintain fitness levels might be interested in indoor cycling.

The Bike Coop has organised a demo of the Garmin x Tacx Experience at their Alvanley Terrace shop on 17 October.

Join the Garmin UK team and Edinburgh Bike Coop team for a fun, interactive evening including:

  • 3 Neo 2T Tacx Trainer & Garmin demo stations
  • Custom saddle fitting sessions
  • Bike mechanic demos and Q&A sessions
  • Challenge and raffle prizes
  • Bike nutrition station
  • Snacks & drinks
  • Goodie bags
  • Expert advice on all things Tacx, Garmin, bikes, and more.

F﻿ree entry but ticket required.

Get your free ticket below.

Register on Eventbrite

