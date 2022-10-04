Owen Thompson MP and Christine Grahame MSP invite people living in Midlothian to come along to an afternoon of free advice and support to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The informal drop-in event is a chance to chat directly to a range of organisations and get up-to-date information on issues such as the financial support packages available, money and debt advice, welfare and benefits, energy costs and efficiency tips, housing support, mental health and wellbeing support and much more. It is also a chance to find out about local community projects and how to get involved.

Organisations which will be in attendance include:

Dalkeith & District Citizens Advice Bureau – free and confidential advice and information from the Dalkeith Bureau’s team https://www.cas.org.uk/bureaux/dalkeith-and-district-citizens-advice-bureau

Home Energy Scotland – Free, impartial advice on energy saving, keeping warm at home, renewable energy, greener travel, cutting water waste & morehttps://www.homeenergyscotland.org/

Money Advice Scotland – Scotland’s money charity – a free, regulated money advice service https://www.moneyadvicescotland.org.uk/

Warmworks Scotland – helping people across Scotland to stay warm in their home, save against their energy bills and make their home more energy efficienthttps://www.warmworks.co.uk/

Social Security Scotland – Local advisers will be there for information on benefits delivered by Social Security Scotland https://www.socialsecurity.gov.scot/

StepChange Debt Charity – free expert advice to deal with debtshttps://www.stepchange.org/

Health in Mind Midlothian (Midspace) – information about local mental health and wellbeing services and support https://midspace.co.uk/

Scottish Gas – a Scottish Gas engineer will be on hand to share some tips on getting your home ready for winter or accessing help. https://www.britishgas.co.uk/

Midlothian Council – members of the Housing Team will be available for information and to answer queries https://www.midlothian.gov.uk/

Chris’s House – info and chat about the ‘Centre for Help, Response and Intervention Surrounding Suicide. https://chrisshouse.org/

Vocal Midlothian – information, training and support for unpaid carers in Midlothian https://www.vocal.org.uk/

Midlothian Champions Boards – a platform for care experienced young people to let their voices be heard https://www.midlothian.gov.uk/mcb/

Gorebridge Community Cares – information on a wide range of community projects, training opportunities and support https://gorebridgecommunitycares.org.uk/

Tesco Dalkeith Community Champion – information on the community champion programme and support for local projectshttps://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/community-champions/

Sweet Dignity Clothing Library – a community recycling project aiming to provide clothing for all ages, home and baby goodshttps://www.facebook.com/PenicuikCommunity/posts/a-community-recycling-project-aiming-to-provide-clothing-for-all-ages-home-and-b/390380244748058

The event will take place on Friday 14 October from 1-4pm at the Beacon in Gorebridge.

There will be a community café open throughout the afternoon.

Owen Thompson MP said: “I know how many people in Midlothian are deeply worried about the cost-of-living crisis, so events such as this are an important way to bring people together. There are some fantastic organisations coming along, both local and national, offering practical support and expertise in a whole range of areas.

“It’s a great opportunity to have your questions answered in a relaxed atmosphere and to make sure you are aware of all the support is out there in the community. Myself and my Christine Grahame will also be there to listen to your concerns and take any issues to the UK or Scottish Parliaments, and representatives from Midlothian Council will be there too. Do come along and say hello!”

Christine Grahame MSP added:- “It is important that you claim the benefits you are entitled to. No-one should be left in the cold this winter nor kept short of food. A range of organisations will be there to offer their expert help and advice.”

Like this: Like Loading...