Heads of the three Armed Services, The Rt Honourable Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, and Keith Brown MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, joined Poppyscotland to launch the 2022 Scottish Poppy Appeal at the opening of the city’s Garden of Remembrance on Monday.
They paid tribute to servicemen and women who gave their lives, as well as the sacrifices of today’s Armed Forces and their families, at a short service led by Reverend Dr Karen Campbell, National Padre of the Royal British Legion Scotland.
They then laid wreaths, joined by representatives of veterans’ organisations, charities, and the emergency services. Music will be provided by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and piper Angus Adams from George Heriot’s School.
The event, organised by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, also marks the start of this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal, which will run until Remembrance Sunday on 13 November. The garden will be open until the morning of 14 November for anyone who wishes to visit.
Senior members of all three Armed Services, Brigadier Andy Muddiman, Lieutenant Colonel Lorne Ian Campbell, and Air Vice Marshal Ross Paterson joined forces for the launch, highlighting the importance of the remembrance period and outlining why wearing a poppy remains vital.
Our video will be added here soon.
Lt Col Campbell, Commander of Edinburgh Garrison, said: “Throughout my career at this time of year I have paused to reflect on the enormous sacrifices made by those who have gone before.
“I think of those fellow soldiers I have served with who have done their duty by their country in the heat and cold, wet and dry, 24 hours a day and seven days a week at peace, on operations and at war to protect the nation and defend our way of life.
“I have been reassured by the quite outstanding work conducted over the many years by Poppyscotland in support of those who have needed, and in many cases still do, help to overcome challenges that some face once they hang up their uniforms for the last time.”
Brigadier Muddiman, Royal Marines, Naval Regional Commander Scotland & Northern Ireland added: “Sacrifice is something that should always be acknowledged and the Remembrance period is when we collectively as a nation remember those service personnel who gave their lives in order to ensure our way of life continues.
“It’s gratifying to see people wearing the poppy because it shows that people do care and that they are happy to outwardly display that. It reminds everyone that we have entered that period when we should be remembering those souls who did not return from battlefield and acknowledging that our country retains the freedom it has as a result of that sacrifice.”
The Garden features thousands of poppy crosses and other remembrance symbols with personal dedications from across Scotland. It will remain open until Remembrance Sunday for residents and visitors to pay their own tributes.
The Scottish Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s biggest fundraising appeal, with more than three million poppies already being distributed around the country. All funds raised will go to support Poppyscotland’s work, providing life-changing support and advice to veterans, servicemen and women, and their families.
