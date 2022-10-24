The Beltane Fire Society (BFS) will host its renowned Autumnal celebration in Holyrood Park, bringing more fire, acrobatic stage performances and mystical creatures than ever before…

Starting at 19:00 on Halloween Eve, the 2022 Samhuinn Fire Festival will brighten thousands of colourful faces in Holyrood Park with its immersive fire-play performance and ancient Celtic storytelling around Summer’s transition into Winter.

Audience registration is through Citizen Ticket, with full details revealed at check out.

This and top image courtesy of James Armadary for the Beltane Fire Society

2022 Samhuinn Fire Festival Event Coordinator Tom Watton stated, “The society is excited to be continuing these traditions in Edinburgh, this time on and under Hagg’s Knowe in Holyrood Park.”

“As our events happen alongside an audience in collective celebration of the changing seasons, we welcome as many people as possible to come in fire-safe guises on this coming Samhuinn night.”

Samhuinn involves 200+ volunteers performing in wild costumes with captivating fire-play, acrobatics and drumming. This year, the finale will be performed on a raised stage, meaning many more people will witness the festival’s key moments including the fierce duel between our Summer King and Winter King, and the unveiling of the Cailleach.

Citizen Ticket event registration link:

https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/events/beltane-fire-society/samhuinn-fire-festival-2022/

Visit www.Beltane.org for festival information and updates.

