Known for its climate work and producing the annual Science Festival, Edinburgh Science charity, has teamed up with Scotland’s greenest football club, Hibernian, to present Beating the Energy Crisis event for third sector organisations and SMEs concerned about the increasing energy cost.

This free and practical event will help attendees to:

Gain a greater knowledge of practical tools which can help lower energy bills and become more environmentally sustainable.

Understand where to turn for grants, loans and support to boost your organisation’s energy efficiency.

Meet like-minded people who can share inspiration and practical solutions that we need to make the transition to clean and affordable energy.

Build and strengthen the networks and knowledge required to support and communicate with customers/service users through the energy crisis.

Participants will hear from experts in the fields of energy and finance and take part in breakout sessions offering a chance for an in-depth discussion in smaller groups. The event will also give an insight into The NetZero Toolkit, a free and scientifically sound toolkit helping businesses reach net zero emissions by 2040, and a chance to feedback on the new and improved version of it which will be launched later this year. By highlighting eight core components of their operations, businesses using the Toolkit can identify, measure and strategically eliminate emissions.

Emily Stone, Climate and Sustainability Business Development Manager at Edinburgh Science and Chris Graunt, Finance Manager at the Hibernian FC. Image credit Ian Georgeson

Finally, the event will be a unique opportunity to hear about and see the work that Hibernian FC has been doing on the path to reducing its carbon footprint.

As the ‘Greenest Club in Scotland’, Hibernian FC was the first football club in Scotland to join the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, and has introduced a number of eco-friendly initiatives. The Edinburgh Club is now drawing energy from 100% renewable sources, has installed solar panels at their home stadium – Easter Road and has introduced LED lighting at the Club’s training ground. Alongside this, it has introduced EV car charging points to encourage staff to use electric cars, has explored more environmentally friendly food options, and adopted fully compostable packing around the food stalls at Easter Road.

Dr Simon Gage OBE, CEO at Edinburgh Science said: “Scotland is ahead of the curve when it comes to building our low-carbon, Net Zero future. Our emissions have fallen by 44% since 1990 and renewables met 97% of Scotland’s electricity demand in 2020. Edinburgh used to be called Auld Reekie – the transition from coal must have seemed insurmountable at the time and yet we did it. The transition to Net Zero although ambitious is achievable with continued effort.

“This a transition for us all – the micro-business as much as the multinational. Edinburgh Science is committed to showing organisations of all sizes how they can seize on the opportunities presented by the challenges ahead and do all we can do to support the building of a better, profitable and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Emily Stone, Climate and Sustainability Business Development Manager at Edinburgh Science said: “When we launched The NetZero Toolkit in 2021, we were inundated. More than 250 businesses across Scotland signed up, ready to roll up their sleeves and get involved in the transition to a cleaner, safer future for us and our planet.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Edinburgh business community on the new and improved NetZero Toolkit. This platform provides businesses with practical resources, the opportunity to share their success and a way to find the inspiration that they need and tackle their carbon reduction strategies systematically, confidently and successfully. The more momentum we build – the greater our successes will be.”

Hibernian FC’s Finance Director, Chris Gaunt, commented: “It’s an honour that Edinburgh Science is hosting this event at Easter Road. We at Hibernian Football Club are excited to share the steps we have taken to help reduce our carbon footprint, and promote green initiatives.”

For more information on Edinburgh Science’s work on climate and sustainability, including The Co-Lab Meetings, visit the charity’s website.

