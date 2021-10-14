The Scotmid store in Hamilton Place has been opened again after a significant refurbishment, enhancing what it has to offer.

There is a new entrance, a more extensive takeaway selection with a larger breakfast selection, freshly-made baguettes, sandwiches and toasties. There will also be a selection of Kilted Donut goodies on the shelves.

Kevin Plant, head of food retail at Scotmid, said: “Hamilton Place is a popular store with many locals and one which enjoys serving a number of regular customers on an almost daily basis.

“The refurbishment has introduced several enhancements to complement and build on the provision of our existing refill station, which has proved a hit. From the extended Food to Go range to the daily delivery of doughnuts from The Kilted Donut, we now have even more choice for customers when they shop with us.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the whole team who has worked tirelessly to get the store ready. A lot of effort has gone into refurbishing the store, so it is great to be welcoming old and new customers and to hear the positive things they have to say.”

Customers can also enjoy Scotmid’s latest dine in ranges, including Meal for Tonight – meal kits including a hot food option and desserts and Big Night In – a beer, wine or spirits and a snack or pizza offer and Food Now – for those looking for something to eat as soon as they leave the store.

Scotmid Hamilton Place is located on 56-60 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5AZ.

Like this: Like Loading...