Jesse Malin has re-released his classic Fine Art of Self Destruction album featuring Ryan Adams on guitar and production duties.
The record’s classic New York sound influenced by cinema, particularly Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets as much as street life and rock n’ roll underground characters paints a picture of Malin’s life in Brooklyn at the start of the century.
He brought many of the songs to life again for a live performance in Glasgow at Stereo including Queen Of The Underworld. Both live and on wax it remains a haunting rock ballad full of pathos and uncertainty.
The loose grove of TKO has lost none of its infectious power with Springsteen piano and a Replacements hook which really shines through on this bright sounding 20th anniversary edition. Recorded over six days in the Big Apple, Fine Art remains urgent and vital, especially during Riding On The Subway.
Malin is a master of summoning the right energy and mainlining into your soul. Downliner offers a reflective Kris Kristofferson Sunday Morning Coming down vibe, a lamentation but not without hope.
A limited version of the album features a second disc of extras and sleeve notes by Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem.
Costorphine Community Centre transfer approved
The ownership of Costorphine community centre will be handed from the council to local residents – a decade after the former building burnt down. The ownership of an Edinburgh community centre will be handed from the council to local residents following a long campaign and a decade’s worth of effort to keep services going, after…
Continue Reading Costorphine Community Centre transfer approved
Council delays decision over suspending community grants to help cover Brunton Hall repairs
Councillors in East Lothian have delayed a decision on suspending grants from a £7 million community fund amid concern over the impact on local groups. East Lothian finance officers had proposed putting a hold on grants which are issued from Musselburgh Common Good Fund while it waits for the costs of work needed on one…
Continue Reading Council delays decision over suspending community grants to help cover Brunton Hall repairs
Celtic are first visitors to Tynecastle after split
Hearts can stall Celtic’s bid to retain the cinch Premiership if they beat The Hoops at Tynecastle on Sunday, May 7 (14.15) in their first post-split game. Steven Naismith’s men then travel to St Mirren on Saturday, May 13 (15.00) and host Aberdeen on Saturday, May 20 (15.00). Four days later the Jambos visit Ibrox…
Continue Reading Celtic are first visitors to Tynecastle after split
Stoneman blow for Berwick and Monarchs at Oxford
BERWICK Bandits reserve Nathan Stoneman faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder separation in a crash at Edinburgh last Friday. Bandits have called up their National Development League (NDL) skipper Greg Blair to stand in for this Friday’s BSN Series group decider at Glasgow Tigers (7.30pm) and in their home KO…
Continue Reading Stoneman blow for Berwick and Monarchs at Oxford
Social care services overspending by £100k a day, council chiefs say
More cuts loom for Edinburgh’s struggling social care services The deepening funding crisis in the city’s Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP) is set to see measures agreed to plug the huge budget gap, which are almost certain to have a detrimental impact on lifeline care services. Councillors expressed anger at the “really awful” financial…
Continue Reading Social care services overspending by £100k a day, council chiefs say
Goodbye Ken – funeral of Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles’
The highly-polished, black hearse parked in Parliament Square, surrounded by photographers and TV crews plus a large crowd, had a picture in the back window. One intrigued American tourist asked: “Who is that?” The answer was legendary boxer Ken Buchanan who once ruled the world against all the odds and who topped the bill at Madison Square Garden in New York with Muhammad…
Continue Reading Goodbye Ken – funeral of Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles’