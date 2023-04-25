The ownership of Costorphine community centre will be handed from the council to local residents – a decade after the former building burnt down.

The ownership of an Edinburgh community centre will be handed from the council to local residents following a long campaign and a decade’s worth of effort to keep services going, after the former building burnt down in 2013.

Councillors approved a community asset transfer of Westfield House in Corstorphine for the price of just over £1 million.

The ground floor of the Kirk Loan building has been leased on a peppercorn rent for use as Corstorphine Community Centre since last summer but the buy-out will open up access to additional space on the second and third floors, with plans for a major refurbishment.

Local councillor Euan Davidson welcomed the decision and said the move will allow the centre to “significantly expand its activities and support even more people”.

The former community hall which served the area, also on Kirk Loan, was left devastated by a fire back in 2013. Initial hopes of rebuilding it were abandoned as the insurance payout was not enough to fund the project and the centre moved into a shop on St Johns Road. It then had to relocate to Westfield House, a former council social work office, as the store was being demolished for new housing.

The community centre supports hundreds of local people every week, with a refugee youth group, men’s shed and Corstorphine memories just a few of the groups who make use of the space on a regular basis.

The finance and resources committee approved the community asset transfer, which is expected to be funded by the Scottish Land Fund, at a meeting on Tuesday (April 25).

A report before councillors said: “Corstorphine Community Centre propose to offer “a wider range of programmes and activities than previously organised”.

It said there would be increased offerings for young people, new parents, retirees and people with physical and mental health issues.

The report added the centre would “operate accessible and fit-for-purpose premises for the use of the local community,” tackle “inequality and disadvantage in its many forms” and encourage and promote health and well-being within the community.

In addition, it said ther buy-out was being supported to provide further opportunities for volunteering.

A refurbishment of Westfield House by Corstorphine Community Centre is set to involve installing a lift to improve accessibility.

Euan Davidson, Lib Dem councillor for Corstorphine/Murrayfeld, said: “I am delighted by the news that officers have agreed a recommended price with Corstorphine Community Centre. It is such an invaluable asset to the Community delivering support for hundreds of people a week.

“This is a tribute to the work of countless volunteers over the last past decade who have worked to keep services going in the aftermath of the tragic fire in 2013. Ownership will allow the Centre to significantly expand its activities and support even more people.”

by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter

