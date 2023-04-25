Councillors in East Lothian have delayed a decision on suspending grants from a £7 million community fund amid concern over the impact on local groups.



East Lothian finance officers had proposed putting a hold on grants which are issued from Musselburgh Common Good Fund while it waits for the costs of work needed on one of its main assets, the Brunton Hall, to be confirmed. East Lothian’s main theatre venue has been partially closed since concerns were raised over material used in its roof, with new venues found for its programme.

Council Leader Norman Hampshire today called for a decision on the move to be shelved until June, as he asked officers to produce more details on the impact it will have.

He told fellow councillors: “The decisions we will have to make as councillors in the year ahead will be very difficult. I feel we need more detail on Common Good Funds, the assets they own and how we can manage that before we make this decision.”

Officials had proposed councillors agreed to suspend grants from the Musselburgh fund and three other Common Good Funds in Dunbar, Haddington and North Berwick while their assets were reviewed.

The Musselburgh fund which includes assets such as the theatre and Musselburgh Racecourse land, is by far the largest with nearly £7 million in its accounts.

Councillors were told that the first priority of the funds was to maintain assets, in Musselburgh’s case including The Brunton which was closed for performances last month after the council found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) had been used in roof slabs.

The lightweight concrete material which was used in construction between the 1950s and 1980s has been identified as a concern by Government because it can crack and crumble.

Officers said it could be two or three months before it is known how much work on The Brunton will cost.

A review of the council’s Community Intervention Fund was also planned, however Cllr Hampshire called for a report on how much the fund had paid out to also be provided at the next meeting. The actions proposed are to be brought back to June’s council meeting, a move which received unanimous support from fellow councillors.

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

