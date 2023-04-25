Hearts can stall Celtic’s bid to retain the cinch Premiership if they beat The Hoops at Tynecastle on Sunday, May 7 (14.15) in their first post-split game.

Steven Naismith’s men then travel to St Mirren on Saturday, May 13 (15.00) and host Aberdeen on Saturday, May 20 (15.00).

Four days later the Jambos visit Ibrox to square-up to second-placed Rangers before returning to Gorgie to square-up to Capital rivals Hibs (12.30) on Saturday, May 27

Hibs open the post-season split by hosting St Mirren on Saturday, May 6 (15.00) and the men from Easter Road then travel to the Granite City to face in-form Aberdeen on Saturday, May 13 (15.00).

Rangers visit Easter Road on Sunday, May 21 (12.00) and Hibs are at home again three days later when they host long-time pace-setters Celtic (19.45).

Ange Postecoglou, Celtic’s manager, told the club’s TV station that the fixtures mean that his fans will not see Celtic at home for three weeks.

“Going to Hearts away, with a new manager in and they had a great result last week. It’s always a challenge at Tynecastle anyway so it will be a good place to go and win it.”

