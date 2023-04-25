BERWICK Bandits reserve Nathan Stoneman faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder separation in a crash at Edinburgh last Friday.
Bandits have called up their National Development League (NDL) skipper Greg Blair to stand in for this Friday’s BSN Series group decider at Glasgow Tigers (7.30pm) and in their home KO Cup clash with Redcar on Saturday (7pm).
Club boss Gary Flint said: “One of the reasons behind running two teams at Berwick is to cover just these eventualities. Greg had a few mechanical issues in the opening NDL fixtures but has had a good week in the workshop preparing.
“One thing you know about Greg is that you’ll always get 100 per cent effort on every lap of every ride. He has the opportunity and I’m sure he’ll take it with both hands.”
Stoneman’s injury is also a blow to the Oxford Chargers in the NDL, who are due to launch their campaign against Leicester on May 10.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh Monarchs, sponsored by Stellar Omada, travel to Oxford for the first-leg of the Knockout Cup quarter-final on Wednesday (tapes-up 7.30pm) minus skipper Josh Pickering (pictured).