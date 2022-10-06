Trade-Mart Dundee Stars have signed forward Ian Parker, but coach Jeff Mason denied that the move followed poor recent results. The Tayside team, who have lost their last three Elite League games, 7-1 at home to Sheffield Steelers, 6-2 at Nottingham Panthers and 5-4 after overtime to Manchester Storm on Tayside, are in seventh spot in the ten-strong division.



Coach Jeff Mason believes the 26-year-old, who is 6ft 8in tall, will be a great addition and admitted: “We started training camp with injuries and late arrivals, so we have been concerned for a while now that fatigue could become as issue.



“Ian adds a lot of value to the team, he is a natural center which is something we desperately need. He is a massive body up-top and he wreaks havoc in front of the net.”



Mason added: “I believe he will fit in well and having another body will allow us to get back to playing the way we did before, when we were a bit more fresh.”



Parker iced with three teams in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) last season and said: “I’m ready to help contribute to the success of the team in any way I can.”

