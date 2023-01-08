Viaplay Elite League: Fife 2, Sheffield 3; Glasgow 2, Manchester 3; Dundee 2, Belfast 3 (overtime).

Fife Flyers hope to have new signing Kamerin Nault back in Britain in mid-week after the player hit visa problems on arrival in Scotland last week. He was sent back to Canada.

The club hoped to ice the talented forward in Saturday’s Viaplay Elite League home clash with Sheffield Steelers and Flyers confirmed they have provided accommodation for Nault in Toronto while he sorts out the issue. Fife say he basically needs a super-priority visa appointment.

A Flyers spokesman said: “We understand that many of our supporters are excited to see Nault in action and may be disappointed that this will be delayed due to an unfortunate technicality.

“We are working closely with Kamerin to get him back as quickly and seamlessly as possible so he can join his teammates on the ice in Fife.”

While Nault worked on red tape issues, Fife, supported by Wolseley, lost 3-2 at home to Sheffield Steelers, the current Viaplay Elite League leaders, at Kirkcaldy with their top marksman, Daniel Ciampini, scoring short-handed.

The home side led 1-0 and 2-1 but the men from The House of Steel battled back to take the win but Fife’s Lothians-based associate coach, Jeff Hutchins, took positives from the reverse.

The club now have a full week of practice ahead of their crunch basement battle with Glasgow Clan at Kirkcaldy on Saturday (19.15).

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars, sponsored by Trade-Mart, were edged 3-2 on Tayside by Stena Line-back Belfast Giants after overtime, Lewis Hook netting the winner, and Anthony DeLuca claimed a double as Manchester Storm edged Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, 3-2 at Braehead in front of over 3,200 fans.

PICTURE: Fife v Sheffield courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

