A second period surge helped Fife Flyers complete a four-point weekend and move back into a play-off position. Their 4-1 victory at Dundee Stars backed-up a 3-2 overtime win over Coventry Blaze at Kirkcaldy 24-hours before.

Stars, supported by Trade-Mart, actually outshot Fife 34-30 but it was the visitors who struck first, Dillon Lawrence tipping the puck home after 30 minutes and two minutes later they went 2-0 in front when the former Dundee player player hit the rigging after being left unmarked in the high slot to score on a power play.

And Flyers, sponsored by Wolseley, edged further ahead in a penalty-filled clash – Stars collected 23 minutes and Fife 17 minutes – when Zack Phillips scored on a power play after neat inter-passing after 50 minutes before Stars pulled one back through Ryan Verrier with less than three minutes left.

The home side then gambled by withdrawing their netminder and with 71 seconds left newcomer Kamerin Nault opened his account for the club with an unassisted strike.

Fife now move into eighth position in the ten-strong table with 24 points from 36 outings while Glasgow Clan are ninth with 23 points from 38 games. Stars are bottom with 22 points from 36 fixtures.

PICTURE: Fife v Dundee courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

