Partick Thistle have landed a money-spinning trip to holders Rangers in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after scraping through against Scottish League One leaders Dunfermline in the fourth round 4-2 on penalties after the sides were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Celtic host cinch Scottish Premiership side St Mirren. The Hoops comfortably disposed of Greenock Morton 5-0 in their fourth round tie with Mooy neeting a double, while St Mirren beat Dundee 3-0.

The other Premiership pairing sees Dundee United, who beat plucky Stirling University 3-0 in the fourth round, at home to Kilmarnock. The Rugby Park outfit, second bottom of the 12-strong Pemiership, edged Dumbarton, current leaders of cinch Scottish League Two, 1-0 in their fourth round match.

Draw: Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell; Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen’s Park; Dundee United v Kilmarnock; Hamilton Academical v Hearts; Celtic v St Mirren; Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United; Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk; Rangers v Partick Thistle.

Ties to be played on the weekend of February 11/12.

