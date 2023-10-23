Tom Coolen, Fife Flyers’ head coach, did not feel his men had much left in the tank after their hard-fought, 3-0 victory over Guildford Flames at Kirkcaldy in the Elite League.

Less than 24-hours later Flyers were in Sheffield against Steelers, the current league pace-setters, and went down 5-0 as well as being outshot 55 to ten in the process.

Flyers were blown out 3-0 in the first session and never recovered.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars, sponsored by Trade-Mart, were thumped 7-2 at home to Nottingham Panthers also in the league while Belfast Giants beat Glasgow Clan 5-2 in the Challenge Cup to compete their round-robin qualifying with a 100 per cent record after six games.

Fife are second in the table with six points from their six games and Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, are third with four points from five starts. Dundee prop up the table without a point in five outings and Glasgow visit Dundee on November 12 in the final game of the qualifiers.

PICTURE: Fife Flyers goal under siege at Sheffield Steelers. Picture by Dean Woolley courtesy of the Elite League

Like this: Like Loading...