Fife Flyers beat Dutch tourists Tilburg Trappers 3-1 at The Fife Ice Arena on Saturday but they found Romanian side CSM Brasov much tougher opposition 24 hours later.

The home side opened the scoring after only two minutes through Troy Lajeunesse but ten minutes after that and Brasov were level when Judd Blackwater netted.

Chase Schaber, who spent four seasons at Kirkcaldy, fired the visitors ahead four minutes later and the scoreline stayed the same until the end of the session.

Brasov moved 3-1 ahead when Schaber netted four minutes into the middle session but Aleksi Makela, playing only his second game for the Kirkcaldy side after his equipment was delayed in arriving, netted to make it 3-2 after 31 minutes.

But Brasov scored a fourth through Connor Sills, who played 53 games for Dundee Stars in the 2021-22 season, six minutes after that and Matyas Kovacs added a fifth 24 seconds from the end of the period.

Fife hit back on the power play when Collin Shirley netted for 5-3 but the home side could not find another strike and the visitors skated to victory.

Schaber was Brasov’s Man of the Match and Anthon Eriksson was the top man for Flyers.

In Dundee, Trade-Mart Stars were beaten 2-1 by Tilburg in their pre-season challenge with Johnny Walker judged the home side’s top player on the night.

