Stellar Monarchs have work to do if they want to move forward in the Cab Direct Championship play-offs after the Armadale-based combine skidded to defeat in their opening fixture at Scunthorpe Scorpions.

The Lincolnshire side picked up a valuable point in a 45-45 draw at Poole Pirates in midweek despite the Dorset side winning the Superheat.

And they backed that up with a 59-31 victory over Monarchs in their first outing on their home shale in the play-offs to put themselves in a strong position.

Ryan Douglas and Michael Palm Toft both earned 12 points and a bonus in the comfortable win. Edinburgh’s top rider was skipper Josh Pickering (pictured) with 15 points.

Scunthorpe top play-off Group A with three points from their two fixtures with Poole in second place with one point from their opening fixture and Edinburgh prop-up the three-team table with zero points.

In Group B, Oxford Cheetas have two points from their one fixture so far with Redcar Bears second and Glasgow Tigers third, both with zero points.

