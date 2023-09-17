The Advertising Association held LEAD Scotland 2023 at The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh last week.

The conference brought together key figures in the marketing and advertising industries as well as political leaders to discuss the future of the creative industries in Scotland.

The conference was opened with a keynote speech by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown followed by a cross-party panel discussion which included Foysol Choudhury, Labour MSP for Lothian, Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife and Ben Macpherson, SNP MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith.

Speaking after taking part in the panel discussion, Mr Choudhury said: “The creative industries have a pivotal role to play in the future of the Scottish economy.

“Sadly, the full potential of Scotland’s creative industries has not been realised by two Governments-the SNP at Holyrood and the Tories at Westminster- who are sleeping at the wheel and have given up on trying to build a positive future for the country’s creative industries.

“An incoming Labour Government is listening and it has the vision and ambition to turbo charge these industries and ensure the next generation have the skills to thrive in the industry, providing a vital boost to our economy.

“Scottish Labour would ensure that the creative industries have their voice heard and that the industry does not become an investment vacuum, especially for local organisations who are losing out from a lack of stable funding.”

Mr Choudhury is calling on the Scottish and UK Government to work together with industry leaders to put the creative industries front and centre of the effort to grow the economy.

https://adassoc.org.uk/events/lead-scotland-2023/