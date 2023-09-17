Finlay Halton captained the East of Scotland under-19 squash team to the inter-regional title at Oriam in the first representative event of the 2023-24 season.

Finlay led from the front, not dropping a point in four gruelling matches.

Photograph shows the East U19 team of Sam Shannon (Edinburgh Sports Club), Murray Richmond (ESC), Isla Hamilton (Tyne) and Finlay Halton (Grange) after the medal presentation.

The East under-13’s were also successful in their inter-regional event spearheaded by Eunice Li who arrived from Hong Kong a year ago and proved unbeaten against the other four regions.

Photograph shows Fergus MacDonald, Angus Richmond, Thomas Myers, Kamraan Shamoo and Eunice Li after the medal presentation.

Like this: Like Loading...