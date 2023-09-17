Novel holistic courses offered to Edinburgh students.

A distinctive course is set to start in Edinburgh to give students the unique opportunity of gaining rare qualifications in complementary therapy.

The Complementary Therapy School is the first and sole private training provider authorised to offer University endorsed Clinical Reflexology and Swedish Massage Therapy qualifications.

The courses undergo a rigorous and thorough process of quality assurance, which is overseen by UWS and underpinned by the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) principles.

The two unique part-time courses offer students the highest possible qualification levels in the UK through its credit rating partnership with the University of the West of Scotland, with students able to achieve qualifications at SCQF level 8.

The course has been spearheaded by one of the best-known names in the complementary therapy industry. Melanie Bell founded The Complementary Therapy School in 2006 and has since opened seven branches across the UK, training up therapists from Inverness to London.

Melanie said: “This a huge milestone for us and all of our trainers at The Complementary Therapy School. Teaching unique, valuable skills as part of the high-quality course across the UK is certainly a rewarding feeling.

“We’re very passionate about what we do here, and we not only want to offer students the opportunity to learn this skill but also the opportunity to follow a new career pathway at the highest level. “People from across the country are due to start the course in September and we see a mix of backgrounds on our courses – with students like full-time athletes, nurses and lawyers looking towards a career in complementary therapy.

“The partnership with the University of the West of Scotland is extremely exciting and highlights the powerful nature of holistic treatments and how much they are growing across the UK.”

The Complementary Therapy School has been delivering university credit rated courses for 11 years, and now has credit rated provision endorsed by the University of the West of Scotland.

Complementary therapies take a holistic approach to care, and look at supporting patients as a whole person, incorporating physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

With an extensive 28-year background as a qualified massage therapist and 26 years as a reflexology practitioner, Melanie is a multi-award winning teacher who brings a wealth of expertise to the classroom.

University-educated in Biomedical Science, Melanie’s unique blend of skills and insights sets a new standard for holistic therapy education.

Designed to cater to anyone with an interest in Clinical Reflexology or Swedish Massage, the courses encompass not only the core therapies but essential subjects like Anatomy, Physiology & Pathology.

The courses span one academic year, and are designed to accommodate a range of schedules and preferences.

The Complementary Therapy School has six trainers working across the UK, with venues as far north as Inverness and as far south as London.

Founded in 2006, The Complementary Therapy School also provides courses in Indian Head Massage, Anatomy, Physiology and Pathology, Sport and Remedial Massage and Diploma in Complementary Therapies.

