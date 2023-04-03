Trade-Mart Dundee Stars have parted company with their general manager and head coach Jeff Mason after just one season.

Mason (pictured) arrived came at Stars following over a decade in Northern Ireland with Belfast Giants as both a player and assistant coach but the Tayside team finished bottom of the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League winning only 11 of 54 games in regulation time.

Stars only accumulated 31 points from 54 matches and American-born Mason said: “First, I wish to thank the Ward family for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead their hockey club this season.

“Though it did not bring the on ice success that I had hoped, there were a number of positive strides made both on and off the ice that I hope will continue to move the club forward into the future.

“This decision was not an easy one but it was made in the best interest of our family.

“On behalf of myself, Holly, and Max I want to wish the Wards, the fans, and all those around the club the very best now and into the future.”

