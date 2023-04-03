Monarchs kick-start the new season with a clash against arch rivals Glasgow Tigers in the British Speedway Network (BSN) series (tapes-up 7.30pm) backed by a new title sponsor, Edinburgh-based Stellar Omada.

They are a fast-growing tech company offering solutions in delivery management, business and technology transformation, testing, and programme assurance.

The company step up from a principal partner and their support of the club’s National Development League (NDL) team will also continue with the Stellar Monarchs Academy.

Alex Harkess, Monarchs co-promoter, (pictured in blue jacket by Nigel Duncan) said: “We have been working with Stellar Omada for a few years now and we know what a terrific organisation they are, driven by the passion and enthusiasm of their managing director, Colin Frame.

“They are building something special at Stellar Omada and I believe we are also at the Stellar Monarchs. I look forward to growing together for years to come.”

Frame said: “Stellar Omada is committed to developing talent and realising people’s true potential, whether they are Stellar Omada employees, speedway riders or young people looking to get on the career ladder into the tech industry. This partnership means a lot to me.”

All kids will receive a free Easter egg on Friday, whilst stocks last,

Like this: Like Loading...