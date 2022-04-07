Forth 1 & 2 which have until recently had their base at Forth Street, are set to move to new office and studios in St James Quarter.

Bauer Media UK Group which owns the radio stations will take the space on the fourth and fifth floors of the development – where Everyman Cinema is located. There will be live broadcasts from St James Quarter adding to the many different businesses taking space there.

Ed Webb, Director of Development Management at Nuveen Real Estate, said: “Part of our ambition for St James Quarter was to create a new art, culture and fashion hub that merges seamlessly with the city’s cultural offering and events calendar. By welcoming Bauer Media UK Group’s Radio Forth stations as our media partner, and having shows broadcast straight from St James Quarter, the development is integrating further into the cultural heart of the city.”

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We’re honoured to be welcoming Forth 1 and 2 to St James Quarter. Forth 1’s ‘Boogie in the Morning’ show is iconic in Edinburgh so to have it broadcast from The Quarter every day is a big deal for us. This move is testament to our commitment to provide world-class facilities that will continuously offer unique and new experiences for our guests.”

Graham Bryce, Chief Operating Officer for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “Forth has been the leading commercial radio station for Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife for 47 years. In keeping with the multi-media digital environment we now operate within, we wanted to seek out a new contemporary office space and state-of-the-art facilities to ensure we can build on our market-leading position long into the future.

“We continually invest in our facilities, so I’m absolutely delighted to have found Forth 1 and 2’s new home in Scotland’s most iconic development – St. James Quarter.

“Our award-winning teams, led by Boogie in the Morning on Forth 1, are really excited to be able to broadcast live from this amazing development. We can’t wait to get moved in and to get started.”

Pictured: Forth Presenters Arlene, Boogie and Micky Gavin, Nick Peel (SJQ), Ed Webb (SJQ), Graham Bryce, Chief Operating Officer for Bauer Media Audio

Like this: Like Loading...