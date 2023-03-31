St James Quarter’s Edinburgh Seafood Festival has officially begun today and it will run until Sunday 2 April.

Seafood lovers came to the market this morning and were some of the first to enjoy the culinary seafood delights which will be available all weekend. Vendors include Spanish Moskito Bites, Mana Poke, SanCiro pizza and Lemon Squeezy.

There is also a pop-up from Isle of Harris Distillery and a Prosecco and Sangria Bar, and the chance to pick up Scottish fish and shellfish from Catch of the Day fishmongers.

As well as enjoying the freshest produce from top quality vendors, guests looking to brush up on their culinary skills can enjoy a range of workshops and demonstrations, hosted by the experts on the Seafood Stage, located on Level 1, on Saturday and Sunday.

