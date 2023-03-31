St James Quarter’s Edinburgh Seafood Festival has officially begun today and it will run until Sunday 2 April.
Seafood lovers came to the market this morning and were some of the first to enjoy the culinary seafood delights which will be available all weekend. Vendors include Spanish Moskito Bites, Mana Poke, SanCiro pizza and Lemon Squeezy.
There is also a pop-up from Isle of Harris Distillery and a Prosecco and Sangria Bar, and the chance to pick up Scottish fish and shellfish from Catch of the Day fishmongers.
As well as enjoying the freshest produce from top quality vendors, guests looking to brush up on their culinary skills can enjoy a range of workshops and demonstrations, hosted by the experts on the Seafood Stage, located on Level 1, on Saturday and Sunday.
Haymarket Terrace will be closed from Monday
As the next part of the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) progresses, Haymarket Terrace will be closed to eastbound traffic from Monday until November 2023. Haymarket Terrace between Mandala Cresent to the east of Rosebery Crescent will be closed to traffic. Westbound traffic can turn right into Coates Gardens. The road closure is…
Haymarket Terrace will be closed from Monday
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Dame Judi Dench in one-off show
Following many sell-out performances in London’s West End, Dame Judi Dench is bringing her show ‘I Remember It Well’ to Edinburgh in August. It will provide a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s best-loved actresses back on stage and will allow Dame Judi to look back at a career spanning almost six decades.…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Dame Judi Dench in one-off show
Isle of May open to the public from this weekend
The Isle of May, a National Nature Reserve, opens to the public on Saturday. Under the management of NatureScot the island has been closed to help protect seabirds from avian flu. The Scottish Avian Influenza Taskforce led by NatureScot has worked during the last twelve months to understand and learn more about the virus. As…
Isle of May open to the public from this weekend
Funeral service held today for Andrew McKinnon
The parish minister at St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church in Edinburgh led the funeral service this afternoon for Andrew McKinnon who died this month while playing football at school. Reverend Michael Mair described the teenager as fun loving, fiercely loyal to his friends and deeply loved by his family. He said the 15-year-old’s death on…
Funeral service held today for Andrew McKinnon
MSP wants schools to teach children about Scotland’s colonial past
Responding after hosting a roundtable in the Scottish Parliament on Education Reform, Lothian MSP, Foysol Choudhury said: “The Education Reform Roundtable I hosted at the Scottish Parliament was a great success. “The fantastic speeches from our esteemed speakers and the consequent discussion concluded that the history of slavery and colonialism should be in the curriculum of…
MSP wants schools to teach children about Scotland's colonial past
Guerrilla Gardeners get a helping hand
Housebuilding firm Stewart Milne Homes which is building houses at Shawfair, has donated £1,000 to Danderhall and District Guerrilla Gardeners who are just beginning to create a new community garden close to the local Coop. The new hedgerow being planted there will create private space. There will also be some seasonal planting. The local gardening…