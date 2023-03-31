As the next part of the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) progresses, Haymarket Terrace will be closed to eastbound traffic from Monday until November 2023.

Haymarket Terrace between Mandala Cresent to the east of Rosebery Crescent will be closed to traffic. Westbound traffic can turn right into Coates Gardens.

The road closure is necessary as a new gas main is being put in by SGN between Coates Gardens and Rosebery Crescent. This part will only take 12 weeks but SGN has coordinated with the council to do the work now while the road is being upgraded at the same time.

Until around January 2024 there will be public realm works to complete with resurfacing of pavements and the construction of a segregated cycleway. Businesses on Haymarket Terrace have been contacted by representatives from Balfour Beatty and SGN to ensure they have access when they need it during the construction period.

CCWEL Progress in Roseburn. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

TRAFFIC DIVERSION ROUTE

A diversion route for eastbound traffic will be by way of Magdala Crescent, Eglinton Crescent, Palmerston Place, Lansdowne Crescent, and Grosvenor Street.

Bus stops and taxi ranks, will be repositioned which has been agreed with Lothian Buses and taxi organisations.

Westbound bus stops will remain in place at Haymarket Station area.

Eastbound bus stops will be relocated to Magdala Crescent (northbound) and Grosvenor Street (southbound)

Taxi rank relocates to Dalry Road and Morrison Street

Loading bays will be retained on Haymarket Terrace for businesses there, or alternatively on Coates Gardens and Rosebery Crescent.

A two-way segregated cycle route along the northern side of the A8 from Murrayfield Gardens to Haymarket is phase 2 of CCWEL now that construction at Roseburn is almost complete.

The scheme includes works on all side road junctions and a number of nearby streets including

Murrayfield Place

Roseburn Place

Roseburn Crescent

Roseburn Gardens

Roseburn Street

Russell Road.

Haymarket Terrace

Improvements will include:

raised table entrances at side roads

toucan crossings

realignment of Russell Road at Roseburn Street

segregated footway / cycleway

advanced cycle stops lines

parallel zebra crossings

on-road cycle lanes

building out into the road to reduce carriageway width

contra-flow cycle provision on side roads

public realm improvements at Murrayfield Place/Old Coltbridge and Haymarket Terrace at the Apex Hotel.

The CCWEL is a multi-million pound project to connect Roseburn with Leith Walk through the city centre with a direct cycle route which will give more room to anyone walking, wheeling or cycling. This route will also link with the off-road cycle network and transport interchanges. You can see all the general drawings by clicking here.

